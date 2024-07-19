Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Andritz Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andritz AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

