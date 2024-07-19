AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $278.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

