AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.42)-($0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $282-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.68 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANGO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $6.95 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $278.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

