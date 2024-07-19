AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $28.63

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.74. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 76,488 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,154,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 446,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,562,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 995,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

