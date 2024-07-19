Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.69.
Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Apple
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.18 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.