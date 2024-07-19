Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.18 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

