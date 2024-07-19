Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 2,313,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,354,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $779.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 240,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Digital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,228,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.