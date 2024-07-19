Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

APTO stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

