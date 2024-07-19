Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $487.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 487 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 486 ($6.30), with a volume of 20475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476 ($6.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,006 ($13.05) to GBX 967 ($12.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Aquis Exchange Price Performance

About Aquis Exchange

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market cap of £133.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,505.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 469.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 413.40.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

