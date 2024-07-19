Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Increased by High Ground Investment Management LLP

High Ground Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,793 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 17.7% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. High Ground Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $36,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

