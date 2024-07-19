Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACHR. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

NYSE ACHR opened at $4.84 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

