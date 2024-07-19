Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 0.4% of Zega Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.50.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ANET traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,134. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

