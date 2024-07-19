Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Raymond James

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.25.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$47.03 on Monday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Insiders have sold 207,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,507 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

