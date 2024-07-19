Aron R. English Buys 9,703 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $50,358.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,331,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,209.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

