Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of ARVN opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,329,000 after buying an additional 536,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $173,427,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,867,000 after buying an additional 370,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,507,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 382,531 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.