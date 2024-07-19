Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $369.20

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369.20 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 367 ($4.76), with a volume of 1669946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.58).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASCL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ascential in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.12) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 433 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 371 ($4.81).

The stock has a market cap of £746.23 million, a PE ratio of 18,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 314.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a GBX 128.60 ($1.67) dividend. This is a boost from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

