Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ashland worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,797,000 after buying an additional 363,328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,673,000 after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ashland by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 121,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

ASH stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

