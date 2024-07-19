AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 0.8%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.48. 952,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,420,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

