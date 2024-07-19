Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 151.20 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 152.10 ($1.97). 1,804,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,446,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.90 ($2.06).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 260 ($3.37) to GBX 225 ($2.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 36,607 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £49,785.52 ($64,564.28). Company insiders own 55.51% of the company’s stock.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
