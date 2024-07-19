Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 151.20 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 152.10 ($1.97). 1,804,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,446,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.90 ($2.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 260 ($3.37) to GBX 225 ($2.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.76.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 36,607 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £49,785.52 ($64,564.28). Company insiders own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.