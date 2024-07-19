Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
ATHX opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141,953.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99.
About Athersys
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.