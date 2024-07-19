Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Posts Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 5.8 %

Atlas Copco stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,515. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

