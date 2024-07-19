Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Posts Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 16.33%.
Atlas Copco Stock Down 5.8 %
Atlas Copco stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,515. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
