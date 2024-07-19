Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $10.71 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.71 billion and $268.36 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.14 or 0.00042568 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00015092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,060,749 coins and its circulating supply is 394,714,379 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

