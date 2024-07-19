Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $10.60 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.60 billion and $272.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $26.85 or 0.00041837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,064,148 coins and its circulating supply is 394,717,778 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

