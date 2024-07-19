AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.04 EPS.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.
AVB opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after buying an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
