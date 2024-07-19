Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $988,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $223.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.