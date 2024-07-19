Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Trimmed by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,660 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.54. 32,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

