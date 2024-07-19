Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Axos Financial worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,691. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

