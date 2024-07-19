Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,108,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,948,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,540.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
BMDPF stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
