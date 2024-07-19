Bank of America Cuts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $15.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

