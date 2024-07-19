Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.23.

BK stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

