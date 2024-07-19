Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. 457,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,674. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.