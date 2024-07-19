BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.
NYSE:BKU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. 101,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,254. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.
In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
