Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,314. The firm has a market cap of $460.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $31.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bar Harbor Bankshares
In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,466 shares of company stock valued at $140,534 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
