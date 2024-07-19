Barclays Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $117.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. 1,970,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $95.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

