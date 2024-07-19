Barclays Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $49.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.46.

SLG stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

