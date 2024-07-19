Barrington Research Comments on Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.48. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

