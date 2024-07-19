Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

