Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,879 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88,160 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 556,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,744 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 720,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $103.12 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average of $145.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

