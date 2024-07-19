Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $29,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
PODD traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.96. 671,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,344. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.00 and a 200 day moving average of $185.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
