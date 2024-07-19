Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,075,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 3.0 %

DRI traded down $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.