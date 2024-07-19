Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.54 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

