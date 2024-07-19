Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.93. 1,524,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,541. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

