Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.91. 2,469,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

