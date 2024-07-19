Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $280.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

