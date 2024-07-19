Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $50.52 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $50,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $25.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.74. The company had a trading volume of 748,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,895. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

