Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $221.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,741,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average is $205.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

