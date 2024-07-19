Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $852,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Novartis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Novartis by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,169. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

