Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.7% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $38,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $21.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,356.69. 171,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,964. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,429.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,306.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

