Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 51,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1,053.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.05. 219,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

