Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,114,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,974,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $226.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

