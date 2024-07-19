Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,520 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 18,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,332,666. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

